Lagos seeks compliance with environmental laws

The Lagos State government yesterday appealed to market leaders within Badagry Division to prevail on their members to ensure total compliance with the state’s environmental laws, especially as it relates to proper waste disposal, clearing of drainages and maintaining holistic cleanliness in the markets.

The Permanent Secretary in the Office of Environmental Services, Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Dr. Omobolaji Gaji, made the request during a stakeholders and community engagement held at the agency’s headquarters in Oshodi. Gaji, who was represented by the Director of Monitoring, Enforcement, and Compliance, Mr. Bolaji Fasasi, reminded participants that the cleaner and greener environmentfocused T.H.E.M.E.S agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration must be upheld by the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) to achieve the goal of making the state hygienic and habitable. According to him, monthly interactions and interactive discussions with important stakeholders are still essential for obtaining voluntary compliance at the grassroots level.

