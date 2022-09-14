News

Lagos seeks improved students attendance

Posted on Author Yemi Olakitan Comment(0)

As part of the strategies to sensitise parents and ensure that all children within the school-age bracket return to school, the Lagos State Education District III has started an advocacy walk in the area, pleading with parents to release their children for the new academic session. With a total of One hundred and thirty-two Junior and Senior Secondary Schools, the district covers four (4) zones namely, Epe, Eti-Osa, Ibeju-Lekki and Lagos Island, with the District Headquarters at 123, Awolowo Road, Falomo – Ikoyi, Lagos The Tutor-General and Permanent Secretary of the District, Dr Olufunke Oyetola, who led the Walk-for-Fitness alongside school principals, directors, teachers, and non-teaching staff of the District, stated that the sensitization became necessary to improve school attendance in the District.

Other participants in the Walk-for-Fitness included the teachers and non-teaching staff of the District. She noted that the view that in order for teachers to effectively fulfil their responsibilities, there is a need for them to be physically and psychologically fit is one of the premises upon which the Walk-for-Fitness, which is one of the yearly activities of the District, is based.

The TG and PS said that the ‘Walkfor- Fitness’ was an opportunity to also raise awareness for children to return to school. This was in response to the observation that the turnout of kids on the first and second days of school resumption was less than impressive. The Task Force and Policy Statement (TG/PS) recommended parents support the government since it has spent extensively in the education sector and will not leave any child behind in acquiring formal education. This was stated while the TG/PS also stated that education is the right of every child. “Additionally, one of our goals is to maintain or perhaps improve our performance on the WAEC. “We will continue to improve so that we can get better through academic and non-academic activities because Lagos State is ranked as one of the states that have the top WAEC results in the country.’’ This was a point that was emphasised by Dr Oyetola.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Gunmen kidnap 13 mourners in Edo, demand N60m ransom

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Benin

Suspected gunmen have kidnapped 13 mourners along the Auchi-Benin Road, Edo State on their way to Delta State from a burial ceremony in Akoko Edo Local Government Area of Edo State. One of the church elders, who pleaded anonymity, confirmed the abduction of the church worshippers on Sunday. The exact location of the hijacking of […]
News

Address MDAs’ duplication of functions, Gbajabiamila tells C’ttee

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has charged the House ad hoc committee investigating duplication of functions of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to find a lasting solution to the problem. Gbajabiamila gave the charge while inaugurating the committee yesterday in Abuja. He said: “This committee is expected to come up with solutions […]
News

NMA backs MDCN on rejection of online medical degrees

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi and Regina Otokpa

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), had thrown its weight behind the refusal of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) to recognise or accept online medical degrees from graduates from countries where medical education has been disrupted. This was contained in a statement by President and Secretary-General of the NMA, Dr Uche Ojinmah, and […]

