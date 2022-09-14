Lagos seeks improved students attendance

As part of the strategies to sensitise parents and ensure that all children within the school-age bracket return to school, the Lagos State Education District III has started an advocacy walk in the area, pleading with parents to release their children for the new academic session. With a total of One hundred and thirty-two Junior and Senior Secondary Schools, the district covers four (4) zones namely, Epe, Eti-Osa, Ibeju-Lekki and Lagos Island, with the District Headquarters at 123, Awolowo Road, Falomo – Ikoyi, Lagos The Tutor-General and Permanent Secretary of the District, Dr Olufunke Oyetola, who led the Walk-for-Fitness alongside school principals, directors, teachers, and non-teaching staff of the District, stated that the sensitization became necessary to improve school attendance in the District.

Other participants in the Walk-for-Fitness included the teachers and non-teaching staff of the District. She noted that the view that in order for teachers to effectively fulfil their responsibilities, there is a need for them to be physically and psychologically fit is one of the premises upon which the Walk-for-Fitness, which is one of the yearly activities of the District, is based.

The TG and PS said that the ‘Walkfor- Fitness’ was an opportunity to also raise awareness for children to return to school. This was in response to the observation that the turnout of kids on the first and second days of school resumption was less than impressive. The Task Force and Policy Statement (TG/PS) recommended parents support the government since it has spent extensively in the education sector and will not leave any child behind in acquiring formal education. This was stated while the TG/PS also stated that education is the right of every child. “Additionally, one of our goals is to maintain or perhaps improve our performance on the WAEC. “We will continue to improve so that we can get better through academic and non-academic activities because Lagos State is ranked as one of the states that have the top WAEC results in the country.’’ This was a point that was emphasised by Dr Oyetola.

