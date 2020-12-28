News

Lagos seeks peace, harmony among home owners

Lagos State Government has advised home owners at the Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande Gardens Estate, Igando in the state to continue to live together in peace and harmony.

 

This is contained in a statement issued yesterday by Mrs. Adeola Salako, spokesperson of the Lagos State Ministry of Housing. The statement said that the Commissioner in the Ministry, Mr. Moruf Akinderu- Fatai made the remarks in his office in Alausa. Akinderu-Fatai said that “the estate was designed to bring together low, middle and high income groups to live in the same environment and co-exist in love and harmony.”

 

He urged the 492 home owners of the estate comprising 41 blocks of one, two and three bedroom flats to embrace love and harmonious relationship. He explained that, the homes were designed in varying house types in order to encourage mixed habitation among the residents.

 

He appealed to the residents to accommodate each other irrespective of religious, ethnic and political differences.

 

“The state government has provided functional infrastructures such as sewage treatment plant, water treatment plant, laundromat with solar dry room, refuse disposal point for each of the blocks to make life comfortable for the inhabitants,” he said.

 

Akinderu-Fatai added that living together in peace and harmony was the key to protection of lives and property in the estate as well as government’s investments in the estate.

 

Permanent Secretary of Housing, Mr. Wasiu Akewusola reminded the residents that the estate was designed and constructed for residential purposes and should not be converted to offices or business use.

 

He also advised the home owners to desist from any form of alteration, re-designing, re-construction of illegal structures within the estate without approval from the government. Akewusola urged the residents to obey all COVID-19 protocols to prevent spread of the virus.

 

“Healthy living and hygienic environment are non-negotiable requisites in a mega city like Lagos,” he said.

