Lagos seeks understanding on Lekki-Ikoyi Tollgate

Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, has pleaded with motorists to show some understanding of the planned reopening of Lekki Ikoyi Tollgate. Omotoso spoke yesterday on Arise News Morning Show about the plan by Lekki Concession Company (LCC) to open the tolling facility and run it free of charge for two weeks from 1st April. Collection of toll will begin two weeks after. While expressing the need for Lagosians to be compassionate about the plight of the 500-strong LCC staff, who have been out of work for 18 months, Omotoso said the company had huge debts to pay. LCC is owing local lenders N61.1 million and foreign lenders $31.1 million.

He said: “The re-opening will go ahead as recently announced by the Lekki Concession Company and toll will not be collected for the first two weeks to test run the new technology being installed there. This is to ensure people have a better way of paying at the tollgate.

“It is also economically unrealistic and investment unfriendly for the Toll Plaza to remain shut forever as the Company has financial obligations to discharge to its creditorswhileitsstaff, about five hundred in number, also need to get back to work and earn their livelihood. “The restoration of operations by LCCI follows extensive engagement with stakeholders, such as the residents association, traditional rulers, transport union and others, all of whom the State truly appreciates.”

 

