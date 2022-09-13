Lagos serves removal order notice to drivers of heavy-duty vehicles under Costain Bridge

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has served a seven-day ‘Removal Order’ notice to owners/drivers of trucks, tankers and trailers illegally parked under the Costain Bridge to Iganmu Area of the State.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation Mr. Sola Giwa, who led Officials of LASTMA to serve the notice in the area, added that those equally affected by the ‘Removal Order’ notice include owners/occupiers of illegal structures, shanties, kiosks and containerized shops under the Costain Bridge down to Iganmu axis.

He disclosed further that the 7-day notice is coming after several days of inspections for a general cleanup exercise of the area by officials of the Lagos State Government.

According to him: “It was an eyesore seeing the level of degradation of our roads by the activities of these illegal squatters with miscreants and hoodlums freely smoking and selling india hemp under the bridge”

Also speaking, the General Manager, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Mr. Bolaji Oreagba said upon the expiration of the ‘Removal Order’ notice on Sunday, September 18 officials of LASTMA would embark on a thorough cleanup exercise around the area as well as a clampdown on all criminal elements disturbing law-abiding citizens/motorists around the area.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...