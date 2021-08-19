News

Lagos set to clamp down on beggars, hawkers

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

Worried by the rate criminals disguise as beggars to rob unsuspecting motorists and residents, the Lagos State government yesterday said it would begin a clampdown on beggars and street hawkers. The state government said it had discovered that some groups of people transport children and adults regularly from other parts of the country to Lagos with the sole aim of doing “begging business”. Briefing journalists on the stance of the state government on the rising number of beggars and rising crimes perpetrated by those disguising as beggars, the Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Olusegun Dawodu, said a special team had been set up to tackle the menace. He added that the operation would commence in the next few days. Dawodu emphasised that beggars on Lagos streets and roads constitute considerable nuisance to law-abiding citizens. He said: “The Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration will not fold its arms and watch the state become a haven for beggars; it will take action to curb this menace. Street begging is a social vice that we cannot afford to watch attain an uncontrollable level before we act.” Otherwise, all the good plans and programmes to transform our state would be adversely affected. The same goes for street hawking.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Online regulation: Activist writes Buhari, urges innovative approach

Posted on Author Our Reporters

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 An international Data Scientist and Artificial Intelligence specialist, Mr. Adewale Omoniyi, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to halt plans by his administration to regulate social media, but rather use the platform to enhance governance and anti-graft policies. In an open letter sent to President Buhari, the founder of NAIJATENT: the first Nigerian indigenous social […]
News

FUOYE VC tasks varsities on virtual teaching, distance learning

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), Professor Kayode Soremekun has charged management of the nation’s universities on digital technology and distance learning as a vehicle to fast track teaching of students as COVID-19 defied cure. Soremekun said the best way tertiary institutions in the country would tackle negative impact of COVID-19 on […]
News

Bandits, kidnappers now enjoy monopoly of violence –Alaafin of Oyo

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi yesterday expressed displeasure over the worsening insecurity in the country, lamentiing that bandits and kidnappers now have monopoly of violence than government.   Oba Adeyemi who disclosed this in Lagos during the 51st birthday celebration of Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba Land, Iba Gani Adams, said that monopoly […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica