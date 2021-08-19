Lagos set to clamp down on beggars, hawkers

Worried by the rate criminals disguise as beggars to rob unsuspecting motorists and residents, the Lagos State government yesterday said it would begin a clampdown on beggars and street hawkers. The state government said it had discovered that some groups of people transport children and adults regularly from other parts of the country to Lagos with the sole aim of doing “begging business”. Briefing journalists on the stance of the state government on the rising number of beggars and rising crimes perpetrated by those disguising as beggars, the Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Olusegun Dawodu, said a special team had been set up to tackle the menace. He added that the operation would commence in the next few days. Dawodu emphasised that beggars on Lagos streets and roads constitute considerable nuisance to law-abiding citizens. He said: “The Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration will not fold its arms and watch the state become a haven for beggars; it will take action to curb this menace. Street begging is a social vice that we cannot afford to watch attain an uncontrollable level before we act.” Otherwise, all the good plans and programmes to transform our state would be adversely affected. The same goes for street hawking.

