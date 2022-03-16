Lagos set to implement Public Complaints, Anti-Corruption Commission Law

Thewaragainstcorruption is set to get a big push in Lagos State, with the appointment of a Chairman for the Public Complaints and Anti- Corruption Commission. Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, who signed the law setting up the Commission in April 2021, has appointed Justice Mojisola A. Olatoregun (rtd) as Chairman. According to a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, the appointment is pursuant to the power vested in Mr. Governor under Section 3(3) of the Lagos State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Law, 2021. The statement added that Justice Olatoregun retired as an administrative judge of the Federal High Court, Lagos Division, after a tour of service in other divisions of the court.
