Lagos set to launch 5-year agricultural roadmap

Posted on April 22

The Lagos State government has said that it would on Thursday, April 22 launch a 5-Year Agricultural Development Roadmap in line with its THEMES developmental agenda. Commissioner for Agriculture in the state, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, who made this known in Lagos, explained that the roadmap would help the state to achieve its goal of making Lagos a 21st Century Economy. According to Olusanya, the roadmap was focused on the development of agricultural value chains where the state had competitive and comparative advantages to ensure that the state attained its food security goals.

“I am delighted to address you today and avail you of the forthcoming launch of the 5-year Agricultural Development Roadmap for the ministry, which is slated for launch by Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, next week. “The Agricultural Development Road Map was conceived by the Ministry of Agriculture as a direct outcome of the present administration’s THEMES developmental agenda, particularly the 4th pillar of Making Lagos State a 21st Century Economy, by ensuring that the agricultural sector plays the role of ensuring sustainable food security.

