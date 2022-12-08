Lagos set to reverse brain drain within 5 years – Prof Abayomi

Against the backdrop of massive brain drain of medical doctors travelling abroad for greener pastures, the Commissioner for Health in Lagos State, Prof. Akin Abayomi has unveiled plans that would turn around the doctors’ brain drain into brain gain. He disclosed this plan during the 2022 Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Scientific Conference of the Medical Guild, which is an association of all Lagos State Government-employed medical and dental practitioners.

According to Abayomi, the state government would be implementing Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s 20 to 30 years Development Plan for Lagos to make it the modern mega city of Africa that is going to be the model medical centre of excellence that will deliver medical tourism to the West African sub region and to the entire African Continent. Describing the plan as very ambitious, Abayomi said the state would establish an environment that doctors working in Lagos will want to remain in the state and nurses and allied professionals will also want to stay.

“It’s not only that, we want to create the environment for all Nigerians resulting in experienced doctors working in the United Kingdom (UK), the United States (U.S), South Africa and elsewhere would feel encouraged to come back home and bring in strategies so that in another five years we will stop talking about brain drain and be taking about brain gain as well as the agenda of Lagos the centre of excellent for medical tourism.” He said Sanwo-Olu has been working on a master plan to improve the environment in which medical professionals work in the state including the infrastructure, specially designed hospital and medical facilities.

“We have already started building many of them. We are paying attention to the welfare of our health professional force, attending to all their requests. On her part, the Commissioner for Establishment Training and Pension in Lagos State, Ajibola Ponle said the Lagos State Government was providing the medical necessity funding training allowances which is the fund that is supposed to be sponsored by the Federal Government and also by the state tertiary institutions. “Governor Sanwo-Olu approved 100 per cent of that payment of hazard allowance. The discussion is at an advanced stage to ensure that it is done.

“In addition to this there’s an access to international training, local training in first quarter of 2023. “With the holistic road map for the health care sector in Nigeria planned, Ponle said the perennial issues that we are facing in the health service sector will be ironed out once and for all and we will have a sustainable plan to ensure that issues of brain drain that come up every year will be eradicated. The Chairman of Medical Guild, Dr. Sa’eid Ahmad said the main inspiration behind this year’s theme for the AGM and Scientific Conference: ‘Existential Challenges of Medical Personnel Retention and Resources Management in an Emerging World Class Health System: The Real Issues and the Lagos Panacea’ is to bring all the core stakeholders together in the Lagos State health system to collectively in a collaborative cooperative manner to sit down, rub minds, exchange ideas on how pragmatically we can look at the problems as they are and provide collective solutions to them in collective way that it will not always be a game of trading blames.”

In addition, he said the conference was also put together to give the sense of belonging and reassurance our colleges that by engaging the employers, the policy makers and the state government we can extract commitment from them that they will start doing something that will solve the problem because if the problem is not solved it will not be in anybody’s interest.

