Lagos set to tackle power challenges

…targets $700m solar DPV

As part of the measures to address the demand – grid supply deficit in the state, the Lagos State has reiterated its commitment tackle power challenges with massive investment in solar energy worth between $350 and $700million. At a one-day workshop to discuss the framework for the implementation of DPV in Lagos State organised by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, in conjunction with World Bank, the state government said efforts were ongoing to tackle the demand – grid supply deficit in the state which is currently estimated at 83% of total demand. The event was attended by key actors across the industry value chain comprising over 70 participants including PV developers, solar aggregators, commercial banks, development finance institutions, and Fintechs among others.

It was learnt that the funding requirement for deployment of about 500MW of solar DPV in the next five years is estimated at $350 – $700 million. It is envisioned that it would be financed through a mix of grants, equity, and concessionary debt designed specifically for various consumer segments. Speaking at the workshop, the state’s Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Engr. Olalere Odusote described the workshop as a roundtable discussion on implementation pathways for Lagos 1 GW DPV Programme.

According to him, the objective of the session was to discuss the pathways for realizing the Lagos state ambition of achieving 1GW of installed PV capacity by 2030 with a proposed mix of 60% commercial and industrial, 20% residential and 20% government owned buildings. He noted that Lagos State is committed to addressing the demand – grid supply deficit, adding that one of the potential solutions being considered by the state is the use of rooftop solar. Also speaking, the World Bank Acting Regional Director for Infrastructure, West and Central Africa, Ashish Khanna, stated that “there is a unique opportunity for Lagos to lead the way for solar adoption in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa by demonstrating a model for distributed PV in urban Africa that provides affordable and reliable electricity. At the workshop which centered on the financing structure, operating framework and the institutional arrangement required to achieve the state ambition, participants considered Lagos State government ambition achievable while the stakeholders confirmed their readiness to work with the state to realize this ambition.

 

