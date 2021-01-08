News

Lagos sets new daily record with 807 cases as NCDC confirms over 1,500 fresh infections

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

As the number of new cases continues to rise with the country experiencing a second wave of infections, over 1,500 new samples have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 across 24 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
This is the fourth consecutive day that Nigeria will record over 1,000 new coronavirus infections — the first time the country exceeded 1,000 cases in its single-day count was on December 17, 2020.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new cases in its update for January 7, 2021.
With the new figure, more than 8,000 samples have been confirmed positive for the coronavirus within the past seven days.
According to the breakdown, Lagos recorded the most new cases with 807 infections — this is the highest ever single-day count for state.
The NCDC also confirmed that 683 patients were discharged on Thursday, which included “314 community recoveries in Lagos state, 158 in Kaduna state and 84 in Plateau state managed in line with guidelines”.
However, six persons were confirmed to have died on Thursday, making it a total of 1,330 COVID-19 fatalities.
Lagos currently accounts for the highest figure of fatalities with 250 deaths, followed by Edo with 117, and FCT with 106.
A total of 95,934 COVID-19 infections have now been confirmed across Nigeria, with 77,982 patients now discharged, while 16,622 are still active cases.
BREAKDOWN
1565 new cases of #COVID19:
Lagos-807
FCT-236
Kaduna-79
Oyo-57
Plateau-47
Rivers-37
Katsina-35
Edo-30
Sokoto-30
Delta-26
Kebbi-23
Ondo-20
Enugu-18
Abia-17
Ogun-17
Benue-16
Bayelsa-15
Bauchi-14
Niger-13
Kano-10
Borno-6
Imo-5
Ekiti-4
Osun-2
Jigawa-1
*95,934 confirmed
77,892 discharged
1,330 deaths

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Film regulators from Nigeria,Kenya want reopening of cinemas

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Film regulators from Nigeria and Kenya have called for a gradual reopening of cinemas in their countries. The call was made recently during a Zoom Meeting between the Executive Director, National Film and Video Censors Board, Alhaji Adedayo Thomas, and the Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya Film Classification Board, Dr. Ezekiel Mutua. The two […]
News

Wike to FG: Bring oil bunkerers to justice

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harc ourt

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has stressed the need to bring oil bunkerers to justice in view of the role they play in sabotaging the efforts of the state government to eliminate oil bunkering.   The governor disclosed this yesterday when participants of Naval Warfare College Course Four visited him at the Government House, […]
News Top Stories

LEKKI SHOOTING: INCONSISTENT STORIES CAST ARMY IN BAD LIGHT –AHAMBA, IKPONMWEN, OTHERS

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi and Akeem Nafiu

Some prominent Nigerians, including a former Provost Marshal of the Nigeria Army, Brig Gen Idada Ikponmwen (rtd) and some senior lawyers, including Chief Mike Ahamba and Mr. Monday Ubani, have berated the Nigerian Army over its inconsistencies in response to the alleged shooting of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza, Lagos. Saying that the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica