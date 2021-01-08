Lagos sets new daily record with 807 cases as NCDC confirms over 1,500 fresh infections

As the number of new cases continues to rise with the country experiencing a second wave of infections, over 1,500 new samples have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 across 24 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This is the fourth consecutive day that Nigeria will record over 1,000 new coronavirus infections — the first time the country exceeded 1,000 cases in its single-day count was on December 17, 2020.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new cases in its update for January 7, 2021.

With the new figure, more than 8,000 samples have been confirmed positive for the coronavirus within the past seven days.

According to the breakdown, Lagos recorded the most new cases with 807 infections — this is the highest ever single-day count for state.

The NCDC also confirmed that 683 patients were discharged on Thursday, which included “314 community recoveries in Lagos state, 158 in Kaduna state and 84 in Plateau state managed in line with guidelines”.

However, six persons were confirmed to have died on Thursday, making it a total of 1,330 COVID-19 fatalities.

Lagos currently accounts for the highest figure of fatalities with 250 deaths, followed by Edo with 117, and FCT with 106.

A total of 95,934 COVID-19 infections have now been confirmed across Nigeria, with 77,982 patients now discharged, while 16,622 are still active cases.

BREAKDOWN

1565 new cases of #COVID19:

Lagos-807

FCT-236

Kaduna-79

Oyo-57

Plateau-47

Rivers-37

Katsina-35

Edo-30

Sokoto-30

Delta-26

Kebbi-23

Ondo-20

Enugu-18

Abia-17

Ogun-17

Benue-16

Bayelsa-15

Bauchi-14

Niger-13

Kano-10

Borno-6

Imo-5

Ekiti-4

Osun-2

Jigawa-1

*95,934 confirmed

77,892 discharged

1,330 deaths

