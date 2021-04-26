Lagos Sexual offences Judge, Nwaka, 17 others elevated to Appeal Court

A Lagos High Court Judge, Justice Sybil Nwaka and 17 other judges have secured elevation to the Court of Appeal.

This was sequel to the approval of their nominations by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Justice Nwaka, until her appointment, served at the Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, Ikeja, Lagos. She rose through the ranks from a Magistrate, Chief Magistrate to the High Court Bench of Lagos State.

The president’s approval was communicated to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad by the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

The approved list, with Ref No: NJC/PRFN/A.1/IV/46, reads “I am pleased to advise you that, pursuant to Section 237 and 238 of the 1999 Constitution, His Excellency, Mr President, has approved the appointment of the following jurists as Justices of the Court of Appeal, subject to their official seniority at the Bench”, Prof. Gambari stated.

As contained in the list, the appointed Justices include: the Grand Kadi Muhammed Danjuma (Niger State), Hon Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Sirajo (Plateau), Hon. Justice Abdul-Azeez Waziri (Adamawa), Hon. Justice Yusuf. A. Bashir (Taraba), Hon. Justice Usman A. Musale(Abuja), Hon. Justice Ibrahim Wakili Jauro (Yobe), Hon. Justice Abba Bello Mohammed (Abuja), Hon Justice Bature Isah Gafai (FHC), Hon Justice Danlami Zama Senchi (Abuja), and Hon Justice Mohammed Lawal Abubakar (Sokoto).

Others are Hon Justice Hassan Muslim Sule (Zamfara), Hon. Justice Kenneth Ikechukwu Amadi (Imo), Hon Justice Peter Oyinenimiemi Affen (Abuja), Hon. Justice Sybil Onyeji Nwaka Gbagi (Lagos), Hon. Justice Olasunbo O. Goodluck (Abuja), Hon. Justice A. I. Banjoko (Abuja), Hon. Justice Olabode A. Adegbehinghe (Ondo), and Hon Justice Bola Samuel Ademola (Ondo).

