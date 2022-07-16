Lagos shuts 19 medicine outlets

Lagos State government through its taskforce on Counterfeit, Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods, has shut down 19 medicine outlets around Igando-Ikotun axis of Alimosho Local Government Area of the state for non-compliance to regulatory standards.

The Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this yesterday after reviewing report of the recent enforcement exercise carried out by the taskforce, explained that the affected premises were sealed for various offences including; display of drugs for sales in unregistered and unlicensed shops by the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN); inappropriate storage conditions of drugs; handling and dispensing drugs by unskilled persons and the sales of drugs out-side the approved scope. While noting that the operation of the taskforce was coming on the heels of the war being waged against fake drugs and illegal drug shops, Abayomi noted that monitoring and enforcement activities of the Taskforce has been rejigged to ensure that the provisions of the law on the operation of pharmacies and patent medicine shops is strictly adhered to, in order to safeguard the health of the citizenry.

