News

Lagos shuts 19 medicine outlets

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi and Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Lagos State government through its taskforce on Counterfeit, Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods, has shut down 19 medicine outlets around Igando-Ikotun axis of Alimosho Local Government Area of the state for non-compliance to regulatory standards.

The Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this yesterday after reviewing report of the recent enforcement exercise carried out by the taskforce, explained that the affected premises were sealed for various offences including; display of drugs for sales in unregistered and unlicensed shops by the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN); inappropriate storage conditions of drugs; handling and dispensing drugs by unskilled persons and the sales of drugs out-side the approved scope. While noting that the operation of the taskforce was coming on the heels of the war being waged against fake drugs and illegal drug shops, Abayomi noted that monitoring and enforcement activities of the Taskforce has been rejigged to ensure that the provisions of the law on the operation of pharmacies and patent medicine shops is strictly adhered to, in order to safeguard the health of the citizenry.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Understanding Amnesty International And Nigeria’s Divorce

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Amnesty International, the all-knowing international non-governmental organization, is apparently experiencing the human equivalent of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) going by the way it is suffering an increase in hallucinating things that do not exist. It suddenly struck on the idea of accusing the Nigerian Army of sponsoring other NGOs against it instead of addressing the […]
News

“Abi APC Mega Rally; All Political Structures Collapsed Into APC In Support Of Gov. Ayade’s Defection”

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Abi LGA was always APC, PDP Is History As Abi LGA Stand United behind Gov. Ben Ayade; Dr. Betta Edu In Unity, Oneness and Support to the positive political visions and ideas of Sen. Prof. Ben Ayade, the leadership of Abi LGA, Dr Betta Edu the Honorable Commissioner for Health, Hon Faraton Robinson and the […]
News

Why C’River won’t buy COVID-19 vaccine, by Ita

Posted on Author Clement James

The Cross River State Government has said that it will not buy the COVID-19 vaccine since the Federal Government ordered state governments not to buy it. Speaking to New Telegraph yesterday in an exclusive interview in Calabar, the state capital, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr. Christian Ita said although […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica