Metro & Crime

Lagos shuts 2 steel firms over workers’ safety, pollution

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Worried by the squalid and unsafe working condition of workers in the firms, the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), has shut down the operation of two Iron manufacturing companies in Ikorodu area of the state.

 

The government which issued a ‘Stop-Work’ order to the firms also warned all other Steel and Iron manufacturing companies operating in the axis to ensure their activities are in tandem and within the permissible state environmental standards. The shut firms are: Sun flag and Top Steel companies.

 

They were shut for not complying with the environmental safety standards of workers in the firms.

 

The government said that the working environment poses negative effects to the immediate and long-term well-being of those working and living, especially the most vulnerable population in the area. Speaking during the enforcement of the environmental law in the area, the General Manager,

 

Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe, who led  the enforcement team to the two companies, said the pilot air quality monitoring station in Ikorodu has repeatedly shown high levels of various by-products of iron recycling operations in the air around Ikorodu and as far as downwind Lagos Island.

 

She said that the host communities of the firms are at risk of explosions, fires, and other public safety concerns owing to poor housekeeping, adding that the visit to the factories was in response to complaints received from residents of the area, environmental monitoring data and the outcome of surveillance conducted by LASEPA three days prior the official visit.

 

She added that the Governor Babaijde Sanwo-Olu’s administration encourages recycling, but not at the expense of “our peoples’ lives and the environment.”

 

Fasawe explained that the state Government in partnership with the World Bank, sited six (6) pilot Air Quality Monitoring Stations located in Akoka, Jankara-Island Ipaja, Ikeja, Lekki and Ikorodu, adding that the monitoring stations track all vital air quality and help to identify source or air pollution in the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Abiodun inaugurates new HoS, commissioner, two advisers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Tuesday stressed the need for public officials to demonstrate the right attitude towards resuscitating the nation’s ailing economy in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.   Abiodun spoke while inaugurating the new Head of Service, Alhaja Selimot Ottun, and three other members of the state’s Executive Council at the […]
Metro & Crime

Judiciary, Ondo govt, disown ‘Fagboyegun’s allegation against CJ

Posted on Author Reporter

Babatope Okeowo, Akure   The Ondo State judiciary has described the allegation against the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Olanrewaju Akeredolu as spurious and attempt to tarnish the image of the judiciary. The Chief Registrar of the Judiciary, Mrs Bolatito Ajibade, in a statement, said the allegation by Olupelumi ‘Fagboyegun’ in a viral video […]
Metro & Crime

Late night fire razes shops at Ajegunle plank market

Posted on Author Reporter

  Traders of the plank section of the boundary market, at the Ajegunle area of Lagos were still counting their loses as fire gutted parts of the market. The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) confirmed that some shops were gutted by fire late Friday night at the plank section of the market. Mr Nosa […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica