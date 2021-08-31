Lagos shuts 2 steel firms over workers’ safety, pollution

Worried by the squalid and unsafe working condition of workers in the firms, the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), has shut down the operation of two Iron manufacturing companies in Ikorodu area of the state.

The government which issued a ‘Stop-Work’ order to the firms also warned all other Steel and Iron manufacturing companies operating in the axis to ensure their activities are in tandem and within the permissible state environmental standards. The shut firms are: Sun flag and Top Steel companies.

They were shut for not complying with the environmental safety standards of workers in the firms.

The government said that the working environment poses negative effects to the immediate and long-term well-being of those working and living, especially the most vulnerable population in the area. Speaking during the enforcement of the environmental law in the area, the General Manager,

Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe, who led the enforcement team to the two companies, said the pilot air quality monitoring station in Ikorodu has repeatedly shown high levels of various by-products of iron recycling operations in the air around Ikorodu and as far as downwind Lagos Island.

She said that the host communities of the firms are at risk of explosions, fires, and other public safety concerns owing to poor housekeeping, adding that the visit to the factories was in response to complaints received from residents of the area, environmental monitoring data and the outcome of surveillance conducted by LASEPA three days prior the official visit.

She added that the Governor Babaijde Sanwo-Olu’s administration encourages recycling, but not at the expense of “our peoples’ lives and the environment.”

Fasawe explained that the state Government in partnership with the World Bank, sited six (6) pilot Air Quality Monitoring Stations located in Akoka, Jankara-Island Ipaja, Ikeja, Lekki and Ikorodu, adding that the monitoring stations track all vital air quality and help to identify source or air pollution in the state.

