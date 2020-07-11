Metro & Crime

Lagos shuts down illegal COVID-19 lab in Banana Island

The Lagos State Ministry of Health on Saturday said it had shut down the operations of a private laboratory in Banana Island carrying out COVID-19 tests without the required government approval.
Banana Island is one of the most expensive neighborhoods in the state.
The ministry said the lab, Acouns Medical Laboratory and Diagnostic Centre, was also situated in a pharmacy.
“Citizens are advised to desist from patronising health facilities not accredited by the Lagos state government or management of COVID-19 cases as this poses danger to the community and staff of such facilities,” the ministry said in a series of tweets.
The ministry said it will: “Continue to do its best to ensure that health facilities in the State adhere strictly to standards to guarantee the health and wellbeing of Lagosians.”
Lagos is the country’s COVID-19 hotspot.
According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), at least 12,051 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the state with 147 deaths recorded.

