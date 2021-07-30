Lagos shuts Ladipo Market over indiscriminate waste disposal

The Lagos State Government has shut the popular auto spare parts market, Ladipo Market, in Mushin Local Government, indefinitely after the traders contravened environmental laws.

It was learnt that the state government, through Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), sealed the market after the traders failed to correct the infractions raised in several notices by the government on sanitation.

Closure of the market was confirmed through a statement released on Friday by Assistant Director of Public Affairs for LAWMA, Hakeem Akinleye, who highlighted the deplorable state of the environment within and around the market.

The waste authority stated that the infractions could not be overlooked due to flagrant acts of improper waste disposal that could aid an outbreak of disease across the state.

According to LAWMA, the market would remain shut until the traders turned a new leaf, that is, adhering to the environmental laws that were put in place to protect the environment and residents.

It appealed to other markets and business centers in Lagos to shun indiscriminate dumping of refuse and other related environmental offenses to avoid suffering the same fate as Ladipo market.

