Lagos solar power project targets 138,000 homes

The solar energy project, which was started by the Lagos State Government, A4&T Power Solutions, and Ikeja Electric, will serve no less than 12,500 residents in five communities in Epe, Lagos State. After the interconnected solar mini grid’s groundbreaking ceremony over the weekend, Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu praised the project and said it was the first of its kind.

“In line with its T.H.E.M.E.S agenda of making Lagos a 21st Century Economy, the Sanwo-Olu administration is dedicated to fostering investment in the electricity sector toward achieving an optimal energy mix,” said Olalere Odusote, Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, speaking on behalf of the governor.

He said, it was a positive start toward closing Lagos’s energy divide and enabling all residents to have access to renewable energy. Victor Afolabi, the chairman of the board of directors at A4&T, expressed his satisfaction with what the project’s stakeholders were doing, and CEO Ayo Ademilua gave a detailed explanation of the structure of the hybrid interconnected mini-grid plant. Over 138,000 Nigerians will be impacted by the Interconnected Minigrid Access Scheme (IMAS), which connects over 27,600 homes. With assistance from the European Union (EU) and the German government through the Nigerian Energy Support Programme, the program is run by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), a division of the Federal Ministry of Power (NESP).

 

