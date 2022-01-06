Lagos Speaker mourns ex-lawmaker, Adediran

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has described the demise of Hon. Adetoun Adediran, a former Deputy Speaker of the state, was shocked. The late Adediran served as a member of the House representing Surulere Constituency 1 between 1999 and 2003. In a tribute by his media office, Obasa expressed sadness at the former lawmaker’s demise, saying that the late Adediran died at a time her legislative and political experiences were still very important to Lagos and Nigeria. Obasa described Adediran as a passionate woman, who wanted the best for her society, adding that to achieve this; she played major roles in the fourth Assembly of Lagos State. “Hon. Adetoun Adediran is leaving behind fond memories of her roles as a lawmaker in the emergence of a more modern Lagos. “As a principal officer in the House, she was passionate and active, making sure her voice was heard among her colleagues who were mostly men. “It was this same passion for service that got her the position of Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos. She also later became the chairman of the Lagos State Building and Investment Company.”

