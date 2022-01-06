Lagos Speaker mourns ex-lawmaker, Adediran

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has described the demise of Hon. Adetoun Adediran, a former Deputy Speaker of the state, was shocked. The late Adediran served as a member of the House representing Surulere Constituency 1 between 1999 and 2003. In a tribute by his media office, Obasa expressed sadness at the former lawmaker’s demise, saying that the late Adediran died at a time her legislative and political experiences were still very important to Lagos and Nigeria. Obasa described Adediran as a passionate woman, who wanted the best for her society, adding that to achieve this; she played major roles in the fourth Assembly of Lagos State. “Hon. Adetoun Adediran is leaving behind fond memories of her roles as a lawmaker in the emergence of a more modern Lagos. “As a principal officer in the House, she was passionate and active, making sure her voice was heard among her colleagues who were mostly men. “It was this same passion for service that got her the position of Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos. She also later became the chairman of the Lagos State Building and Investment Company.”
Related Articles
JUST IN: 2020 Nobel Prize in Medicine awarded to scientists who discovered Hepatitis C virus
Two American and one British-born scientist won the 2020 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine for work in identifying the Hepatitis C virus, which causes cirrhosis and liver cancer, the award-giving body said on Monday. “Prior to their work, the discovery of the Hepatitis A and B viruses had been critical steps forward,” the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Delta: Govt sets up judicial panel for Oleh killings
Delta State Government has directed that a judicial panel of inquiry be constituted to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the reported cases of killing at Oleh community in Isoko South Local Government Area of the state. This was as the governor sent a high-powered delegation to condole with the monarch of the area, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Insecurity: Kaduna shut schools over abductions
Following the incessant attacks on some schools across the state, the Kaduna State government yesterday ordered the closure of all public and private schools in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state. A memo from the Zonal Education Office in the Sabon Tasha area of the Kaduna metropolis dated March 16 and addressed to all […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)