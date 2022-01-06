News

Lagos Speaker mourns ex-lawmaker, Adediran

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has described the demise of Hon. Adetoun Adediran, a former Deputy Speaker of the state, was shocked. The late Adediran served as a member of the House representing Surulere Constituency 1 between 1999 and 2003. In a tribute by his media office, Obasa expressed sadness at the former lawmaker’s demise, saying that the late Adediran died at a time her legislative and political experiences were still very important to Lagos and Nigeria. Obasa described Adediran as a passionate woman, who wanted the best for her society, adding that to achieve this; she played major roles in the fourth Assembly of Lagos State. “Hon. Adetoun Adediran is leaving behind fond memories of her roles as a lawmaker in the emergence of a more modern Lagos. “As a principal officer in the House, she was passionate and active, making sure her voice was heard among her colleagues who were mostly men. “It was this same passion for service that got her the position of Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos. She also later became the chairman of the Lagos State Building and Investment Company.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

JUST IN: 2020 Nobel Prize in Medicine awarded to scientists who discovered Hepatitis C virus

Posted on Author Reporter

  Two American and one British-born scientist won the 2020 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine for work in identifying the Hepatitis C virus, which causes cirrhosis and liver cancer, the award-giving body said on Monday. “Prior to their work, the discovery of the Hepatitis A and B viruses had been critical steps forward,” the […]
News

Delta: Govt sets up judicial panel for Oleh killings

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Delta State Government has directed that a judicial panel of inquiry be constituted to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the reported cases of killing at Oleh community in Isoko South Local Government Area of the state. This was as the governor sent a high-powered delegation to condole with the monarch of the area, […]
News

Insecurity: Kaduna shut schools over abductions

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Following the incessant attacks on some schools across the state, the Kaduna State government yesterday ordered the closure of all public and private schools in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state. A memo from the Zonal Education Office in the Sabon Tasha area of the Kaduna metropolis dated March 16 and addressed to all […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica