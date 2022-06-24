Lagos spends N23bn on education infrastructure upgrade

Lagos State Government has said it has spent over N23.6 billion on the construction and upgrade of critical infrastructure in the education sector in the last three years. The Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, who stated this at the Equal Education Summit organised in collaboration with the state’s Ministry of Education and Office of Sustainable Development Goals and Investment, said yesterday efforts were geared towards giving comprehensive teaching in the schools.

She said: “In the last three years we have spent N23.6 billion on our upgraded infrastructure in the education sector. The projects covered not less than a total number of 1,036 schools in the state.” The commissioner also said N1.1 billion was spent on the fees of the students who partook in the West African School Certificate Examination (WASCE) in 2021, adding the same amount of money would also be paid for the students this year. According to her, out of the money spent, 1,449 unique projects representing 51 percent were carried out which included 96,334 dual unit furniture adding that it covered 1,036 schools.

Adefisayo said: “Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu started transforming existing schools so that they are conducive for learning. In 10 years, people will pass by the schools and be proud of them.” She named some of the schools to include Veteran School, Agege, Elemoro School in Ibeju-Lekki, Ogonbo School which was built with toilets for the physically challenged pupils

