Lagos spends N23bn on upgrade of education infrastructure

Lagos State Government Thursday said that it has spent over N23.6 billion on construction and upgrade of critical infrastructure in the education sector in the last three years.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, who stated this at EQUAL Education Summit which was organised in collaboration with the state’s Ministry of Education and Office of Sustainable Development Goals and Investment, also said that efforts are geared towards giving comprehensive teaching in the schools.

She said: “In the last three years we have spent N23.6 billion on our upgraded infrastructure in the education sector. The projects covered not less than a total number of 1,036 schools in the state.’’

The commissioner also hinted that N1.1 billion was spent on the fees of students who partook in the West African School Certificate Examination (WASCE) in 2021, adding the same amount of money would also be paid for the students this year.

 

