Lagos Sports Commission DG commends Sanwo-Olu on Sports Summer Camp

The Director-General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Oluwatoyin Gafaar, has commended the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his commitment to the staging of Lagos Sports Summer Camp.

Gafaar made this commendation at the Badagry Grammar School the Venue of the First Phase of the Lagos Sports Summer Camp Session Two organised by the commission for students aged 9 to 14 from public and private schools in Lagos.

According to the Director- General, Governor Sanwo-Olu has continued to demonstrate that his administration is committed to engage and develop Lagos’ kids both in education and extra curriculum activities.

“With the approval of the staging of Lagos Sports Summer Camp for the second year now it shows that Mr. Governor loves our kids.” he said

Like this: Like Loading...