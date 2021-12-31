Lagos Sports Commission target better 2022

Sports

Lagos State Sports Commission has promised a better service delivery and development of the sport sector in 2022 as it rated its performance high in 2021.

The Executive Chairman of the Commission, Mr. Sola Aiyepeku, during an end of the year party to celebrate the Year 2021 and the achievements recorded in the sports sector, said their activities will deepen the agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwoolu to use sports as one of the tools to transform Lagos State.

 

At the ceremony the staff were enjoined to rededicate themselves to the delivery of the agenda which the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has for sports development in the state in 2022.

The staff were also told that to look back at the outgoing Year 2021 which is full of lots of achievements in sports for the state and take the spirit into the Year 2022 so that more developmental strides will be recorded.

The party filled with exciting and memorable moments as protocol was relaxed for both the senior and staff to interact, dine and wine together to celebrate a successful Year 2021.

Aiyepeku said that the party was organised for the staff to relax and have fun. According to him, the Governor, Sanwo-Olu has laid a good example by putting together many fests in the outgoing year, hence the need for the Lagos State Sports Commission to find time to bring the staff under one roof to ‘play and bond’.

The Director-General, Toyin Gafaar Bolowotan reminded the staff that all eyes will be on the Sports Commission to take sports development to the next level in Lagos State especially with the commitment and resources deployed by Governor Sanwo-Olu to make sports thrives in the state.

 

In the course of merriment at the party, surprised awards were given to some outstanding staff to recognised their deligent to duties in the Year 2021. First was Director-General award which was given to some selected members of staff for their punctuality and early birds at the party.

Some of the staff who rec eived this award include Raji Samuel, Rasaq Folorunsho, Toyin Ajayi, Peace Ogunnowo, Segun Odunlami, Mrs. Kayode Olatunji, Oluwaqkemi Adegbesan, Muraina Fatima and others.

 

The second category of award which was sponsored by the Executive Chairman was to recognised outstanding performance among the staff. The following staff received the award which goes with cash

 

Security and Surveillance department – Salaudeen Aliyu
Admin & Human Resources deprtment – Femi Osindele
Accounts department – Mrs. Suarez Taiwo Comfort
Technical department – Omonehin Maria Obi
Sports Medicine department – Dr. Iwuchukwu Festus Chucks
Schools Sports department – Bisiriyu Lawal
Facilities department – Tawa Lawa
Sports Development department – Olusanya Olufunmilayo
Sports Administrator of the Year – Oluwatoyin Gafaar Bolowotan
Boss of the Year – Sola Aiyepeku

 

