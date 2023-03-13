Sports

Lagos sports legends throw weight behind Sanwo-Olu’s re-election

Lagos Legends Club (LLC), an assembly of former sports icons who represented Lagos State at the National Sports Festival or played football for any of the numerous football clubs in Lagos in the past, have thrown their weights behind the re-election of Babajide Sanwo-Olu for a second term as governor of the state. According to Secretary of the Board of Trustees of the LLC, Monday Kanu, at the weekend, Sanwo-Olu has done a lot for sports in the state to deserve to be returned to office for a second term. “Governor Sanwo-Olu is determined to give Sports a leg-up as part of his youth-oriented policies that include; job creation, access to education, healthcare and youth empowerment programmes that are crucial for the development of a thriving and healthy economy,” observed the LLC BoT Scribe.

He stressed that there was no better depiction of the cosmopolitannatureof thecityof Lagosthan the Lagos Legends Club (LLC). “LLC is an assemblage of retired sports legends but predominantly footballers that represented Lagos State at the National Sports Festivals or have played for any of the numerous football clubs in Lagos since the 1960s.

LLC is unique in that it has the trappings that epitomises the various ethnic groups that dot the Lagos metropolis,” observed the former ACB of Lagos player who dumped football for a degree at Howard University in Washington DC in early 1990s. The LLC scribe expressed appreciation to the governor for the assistance given to Lagos Principal Cup legend and former Green Eagles star, Henry Nwosu when he faces debilitating health challenges.

