Lagos Sports Summer Camp, delebrate program designs to groom Lagos Children -Aiyepeku

The Executive Chairman, Lagos State Sports Commission, Sola Aiyepeku, has said that Lagos Sports Summer Camp is a program delebratelly designed by the state government for grooming Children during the long holiday.

According to Aiyepeku Summer Camp is one of the platforms created by the Commission to ensure that Children in the state get the right foundation they deserved.

” Children have creative and imaginative idea and we need to set and put the picture in their mind to know what they can achieve and from there their minds would expand and when that happen they can absorb a lot of positive things.

” We need to create a future even we adult can’t see now for this children because the future we are trying to creat is only theirs,” he said.

He went further that the idea of putting the children in camp is to teach them basic talents.

” The more we make camp conducive for them, the more they are able to learn more of new things” he concluded.

The Season Two of the Lagos Sports Summer Camp designed for Children of Lagos aged 9 to 14 started with Phase 1 for Lagos West Senatorial District held at Badagry Grammar School from 15th to 21st August, Phase 2 for Lagos East Senatorial District held at the Oriwu Model College, Ikorodu from 22nd to 28th August. While the Phase 3 for Lagos Central Senatorial District is ongoing at the Teslim Balogun Stadium Surulere.

The Campers for the Phase 3 are being exposed to 60 percent of Sports which includes; Athletics, Basketball, Table Tennis, Volleyball, Judo, Swimming, Teakwondo, Chees, Scrabble, Monopoly and Ayo.

The 40 percent of Life Skills are jat making, make-up, tie and dye, brick laying and many other soft skills activities.

Other activities at the camp includes, movie night, pissa night and dancing competitions.

Campers received Certificate of Participation at the end of the Seven Days of Educative, Informative and Entertaining Sports Summer Camp.

