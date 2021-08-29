Lagos Sports Summer Camp: Gafaar charges campers to unlock their potentials

Director General, Lagos State Sports Commission, Oluwatoyin Gafaar, has charged the 120 children aged between 9 and 14 who participated at the Phase 2 of the Lagos Sports Summer Camp held at Oriwu College in Ikorodu to build on what they were taught at the programme.

The campers that were exposed to 60 percent of Sports and 40 percent of Life Skills during the seven-day life- changing activities powered by the Lagos State Government through the Lagos State Sports Commission were divided according to sports and life skills of their choices.

The sports aspect includes athletics, basketball, board games such as (chess, monopoly, scrabble), ayo, darts , volleyball and fives. The life skills activities includes; tie and dye, hat making, tile and brick making , power bank and power bank battery making among others.

According to Oluwatoyin Gafaar, the campers having been exposed to different sports and life skills of their choices are expected to unlock their potentials after the educative and informative programme. ”

By attending this camp, you have all unlocked your potential through participation in various activities deliberately designed to unlock your potential,” he said. “If you look through the key that we gave you, it symbolizes future success. ” With this key, your potentials would be unlocked. ”

Although, you spent only six days here for different activities, go back home to extend what you have learnt here to others in your communities , neighborhood and your household. By doing that , it’s going to give us a good society.”

Given her pep talk, Aminat Idrees Matepo, Team Lagos taekwondo gold medalist, urged the campers to make use of the rear opportunity given to them by Governor Sanwo- Olu and the Lagos State Sports Commission.

