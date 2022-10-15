Lagos, stakeholders harp on transforming local communities into tourist destinations

Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, last month in conjunction with the private sector joined the rest of the global community to mark the World Tourism Day (WTD) held on September 27. The event, which was held in Alausa, Ikeja, was headlined by the Tourism Commissioner, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, who led members of the ministry to the colourful and entertaining event, where they had a delightsome celebration spiced with cultural performances by the state cultural troupe. One of the major highlights of the event, which focused on Rethinking Tourism through host communities (Global theme was; Rethinking Tourism), was a panel discussion on the theme led by two former Permanent Secretaries of the ministry, Princess Adenike Adedoyin-Ajayi and Adewale Ashimi.

At the end of the one- day celebration, a communiqué was issued, detailing some of the views, observations and recommendations reached by the state government and the private sector on some of the action plans needed to improve on tourism business in the state. It was noted among others that; ‘‘Tourism is rightly recognised as a core pillar of growth and opportunity. Thanks to the unique breadth of the sector, touching on almost every part of our societies, it has the power to drive recovery and get communities back on track. ‘‘For the people, it is a leading employer and provider of opportunities, most notably for women, youth and rural com-munities.

So therefore, this year UNWTO wants us to rethink how we do tourism moving forward, and calls for putting people and the planet first and bringing everyone together with a shared vision of a more inclusive, sustainable and resilient sector thus allowing the Lagos State government to look beyond tourism statistics and knowledge diving directly through the local communities with the introduction of community based tourism across the 57 local government in the state. Some of the observations were that; ‘‘Tourism should be seen more as a product as it exists, waiting for the recognition of its host to tap into it as much as possible; Tourism should be seen as an attraction and a destination at same time as both cannot be separated for a destination to thrive, it needs an attraction; More involvement of the people is key to the development of tourism in Lagos State, hence the justification of the Lagos State government to take tourism to the host communities; Rethinking tourism through the locals improve infrastructure and provide better livelihood for the host communities; The development of tourism is an encompassing, all areas that complete tourism need to be in place to make a location a destination, access, accommodation, tour guides, the locals and others; Capacity building is key within the local governments in order to educate the host communities on the huge potentials of the sector; The sector is a clear practical sector and needs to be more practical in all areas, incorporation of local government communities in the promotion of their environments and their culture; and Safety and security need to be more focused on as a direct intention in the development of the sector. Some of the recommendations include: The involvement of local government chairmen in funding tourism development; Value chain approach needs to be employed as tourism product development needs to be directly channeled through the locals and the host communities; A strong synergy needs to be established between the state and the national tourism bodies in identifying assets in order to create an enabling environment for investors; A National Council for Tourism, comprising state commissioners, federal ministers, heads of tourism agencies, directors, and professionals among others needs to be constituted for the development of the sector.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...