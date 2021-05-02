Lagos State Boxing Association fetes victorious Edo 2021 boxers

The Lagos State Boxing Association has held a welcome reception for its boxers who were victorious at the recently concluded 20th edition of the National Sports Festival, tagged Edo 2021.

The reception for the team held at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, on Saturday. The Lagos State contingent dominated the boxing event of the sports festival, winning five gold, two silver and one bronze medals in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The victorious boxers are Osoba Abdul-Afeez (team captain), Shittu Afolabi, Dolapo Omole, Olamide Mustapha, Adesodun Michael. Others are Blessing Oraekwe, Fatima Aronkomola and Gabriel Francis.

Speaking at the reception, Jenkins Alumona, Chairman of LSBA, congratulated the boxers for putting up a spectacular show and towering above their counterparts from other states by the amount of medals won. He also commended the boxers for being professional, and representing the state in shining colours throughout the festival. He also lauded the team’s Head Coach, Waidi Sobaloju, and the other coaches for preparing the boxers to success despite being faced with numerous challenges.

Alumona disclosed that in collaboration with the Lagos State Sports Commission, the LSBA has drawn up a plan to keep the state boxers engaged every month rather than waiting for competitions to prepare them.

Also speaking, Sola Aiyepku, Chairman of the Lagos State Sports Commission, lauded the boxers for their performance at the festival. He also congratulated the coaches and the LSBA for ensuring they prepared the boxing team adequately for the event.

