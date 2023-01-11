Lagos State Police Command DPO dies in his sleep

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the death of Mojeed Adebayo Salami, the Divisional Police Officer in Charge of Seme border Police Station.

The spokesman of the Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, on Tuesday confirmed the death of the Superintendent of Police.

Hundeyin told the News Agency of Nigeria on telephone that the deceased died on Tuesday morning.

A reliable source, who was a close associate of the late DPO, said Salami slept on Monday evening and did not wake up the following day.

Hundeyin said: “He was confirmed dead at an undisclosed hospital in Badagry.

“The deceased family has been informed of his death and his remains have been moved to Ede, Osun, his home town, for his burial rites as a Muslim.”

Salami was posted to Seme Police Station in 2021, where he took over from P Casmen, a Superintendent of Police.

