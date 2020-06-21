Lagos State Sports Commission donates palliative to SWAN

T

he Lagos State Sports Commission has supported the Lagos State Chapter of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) with the distribution of palliatives to its members.

According to a release signed by the Chairman Lagos SWAN, Debo Oshundun, the relief materials are basically food items which were made possible by the state’s sports’ governing body under Director General, Mr Toyin Gafar and Chairman Mr Sola Aiyepeku.

Some members turned up to pick theirs on Friday, at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere.

Others are advised to visit the Molade Okoya Thomas Hall of the stadium with their mode of identification so as to get their share of the Lagos SWAN largesse.

It was further revealed that distributions will be completed within one week in order to prevent rodents from destroying or contaminating the food items.

