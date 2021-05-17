Metro & Crime

Lagos State urges student union leaders to support fight against sexual violence

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

Lagos State government has called on students’ union leadership in all the tertiary institutions in the state to join in the fight against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV). The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Cecilia Bolaji Dada said engaging student leaders will certainly go a long way in helping the state reach the goal of zero tolerance to the upheaving menace eating up social values.
Speaking at a capacity building workshop organised for students’ leaders on curbing sexual and gender-based violence in Lagos State tertiary institutions, Dada said the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has a keen interest in all issues of violence. Particularly, using the T.H.E.M.E.S. Agenda as the focal centre for societal development and that no one in Lagos State would be left behind. She said this requires concerted efforts of control just like the Sustainable Development Goals bids too, with a view to globally end SGBV, come 2030.
“Sexual and Gender-Based Violence is a social menace in Lagos State, which tertiary institutions must support as citadels grooming the pivotal generation, to curb gender stereotyping, discriminatory practices and unequal gender relations. It  also brings to the fore, needs to eradicate explicit or acts of physical violence, bullying verbal or sexual harassment, non-consensual touching, sexual coercion and assault, and rape just to mention a few.
“Noteworthy that burden as these are borne more by ladies with such effects culminating often to low self-esteem of survivors, physical injuries, physical and mental health illnesses, unwanted pregnancies, as well as suicidal behaviours and even death. It is clear thus, that Sexual and Gender-Based Violence, is a major systemic barrier to women development, thereby limiting their contributions to economic growth, in our State. Although, gender-based violence encompasses both men and ladies, however, ladies bear burden of SGBV more than men/boys according to global research being conducted,” she said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Soldier arrested for brutalising lady for ‘indecent’ dressing in Oyo

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

Police in Oyo State have arrested some soldiers attached to Operation Burst for brutalising a lady at Beere of Ibadan, the state capital.   A viral video shows how a soldier identified as Adesina was beating a lady he accused of dressing indecently. Residents of the area have also complained that men of the Operation […]
Metro & Crime

Two men violate 16-year-old mentally-challenged girl in Bauchi

Posted on Author ohammed Nasir Shuaibu

Bauchi Police have arrested two people for allegedly defiling a 16-year-old mentallychallenged girl at Azare town in Katagum Local Government Area of Bauchi State.   The police also arrested a man, Godiya Ishaku, who allegedly induced an 18-yearold girl, identified as Blessing, took her to an uncompleted building, injured her hand with a knife and […]
Metro & Crime

Three policemen die returning from Ebonyi war zone

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya,

Three of the policemen posted to Effium, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State to maintain peace in the community following the crisis between the people of Effium and Ezza Effium, Wednesday died in a ghastly motor accident. The incident occurred at Ezzamgbo axis of the Abakaliki/Enugu Expressway after the Permanent Site of the Ebonyi […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica