Lagos State urges student union leaders to support fight against sexual violence

Lagos State government has called on students’ union leadership in all the tertiary institutions in the state to join in the fight against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV). The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Cecilia Bolaji Dada said engaging student leaders will certainly go a long way in helping the state reach the goal of zero tolerance to the upheaving menace eating up social values.

Speaking at a capacity building workshop organised for students’ leaders on curbing sexual and gender-based violence in Lagos State tertiary institutions, Dada said the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has a keen interest in all issues of violence. Particularly, using the T.H.E.M.E.S. Agenda as the focal centre for societal development and that no one in Lagos State would be left behind. She said this requires concerted efforts of control just like the Sustainable Development Goals bids too, with a view to globally end SGBV, come 2030.

“Sexual and Gender-Based Violence is a social menace in Lagos State, which tertiary institutions must support as citadels grooming the pivotal generation, to curb gender stereotyping, discriminatory practices and unequal gender relations. It also brings to the fore, needs to eradicate explicit or acts of physical violence, bullying verbal or sexual harassment, non-consensual touching, sexual coercion and assault, and rape just to mention a few.

“Noteworthy that burden as these are borne more by ladies with such effects culminating often to low self-esteem of survivors, physical injuries, physical and mental health illnesses, unwanted pregnancies, as well as suicidal behaviours and even death. It is clear thus, that Sexual and Gender-Based Violence, is a major systemic barrier to women development, thereby limiting their contributions to economic growth, in our State. Although, gender-based violence encompasses both men and ladies, however, ladies bear burden of SGBV more than men/boys according to global research being conducted,” she said.