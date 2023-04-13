News

Lagos steps up intervention to address egg glut

Posted on Author Patrick Okohue

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday championed the food systems transformation plan with the overall objective of improving the livelihood of the agricultural value chain actors to- wards wealth creation, job security, increased inclusiveness in sectoral policy formulation with a view to production and supply of wholesome nutritious foods to Lagos residents. In this regard, the state government has intervened to bring sustainable solutions to the fore as regards the egg glut problem confronting poultry farmers in the state.

According to a release by the Director, Public Affairs in the Ministry, Nike Sodipo, the Ministry of Agriculture has facilitated the off take of a minimum of 300,000 eggs from the Erikorodo Poultry Estate in Ikorodu by a private firm – Farm Alert Limited, after weeks of visits and negotiations by the Commis- sioner, Ms Abisola Olusanya and other senior ministry officials towards ensuring that all parties are in agreement to modalities of the off take. The operations commenced on Monday, April 10.

