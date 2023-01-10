News

Lagos stood still as 24 fighters from 6 African countries Face-Off at Kamaru Usman’s Fight Night 3  

It was a night of sheer entertainment and MMA excellence as Nigerian celebrities, sports and media icons as well as Mixed Martial Arts fans thronged the Landmark Centre for the third edition of the FACE-OFF FIGHT NIGHT organized by 5Five 4Four Limited. 
 
The event, which was promoted by UFC Legend Kamaru Usman’s company for the third time running, was sponsored by Tingo mobile, and has successfully featured 24 fighters from six African countries including Nigeria. Part of the highlights of the night were the event’s favourite fighters,  Emmanuel Bernard of the Police Force and the main star of the event, Segun “Machine Gun” Ogunoiki who were defeated by their opponents in an incredible showdown that got the audience roaring with a mixture of incredulity and excitement. 
 
A year after he was defeated in the main event of the Face Off Fight Night 2 by Daniel Emeka, it was a victorious session for Benenoise fighter, Cherif Drame while Nigerian fighters, Cornel Thompson and Jane Osigwe all registered impressive victories in their respective bouts. 
 
Where Jibrin Inuwa Baba, one of this season’s dogged fighters was pushed to the final round of his fight by his challenger, Olympio Kokou of Togo before sealing his victory via a split decision, 19-year-old Osigwe needed only 3:23 seconds of two rounds to defeat her opponent, Reine Kengni of Cameroon.

 

