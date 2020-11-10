Lagos: Stop destroying public facilities, South-South chiefs beg youths

Leaders of the South- South people in Lagos have visited some government properties destroyed during the #End- SARS protest in the state. Some of the areas visited included Ajeromi Local Government Area; Lagos Mainland Local Government Area; BRT Terminal, Oyingbo; and police stations.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Mr. Sam Egube, who is of Niger Delta origin, led the team as the leader of the South- South in the state. The Chairman of the South- South Forum, Isaac Emiyede (an engineer), who is recuperating from surgery and was recently attacked during the #EndSARS protest, sent a message of solidarity. Egube had earlier led a team to TVC Communications that was also attacked by the arsonists and other miscreants.

At all the places visited, Egube and Emiyede urged youths and other Nigerians to embrace peace and dialogue in resolving issues.

They said that youths should not destroy public properties as leaders of tomorrow who would inherit these legacies that they helped to build. Egube said youths should resist the temptation of being used by self-seeking politicians to destroy government and other public properties that they helped to build, including the edifices and laudable infrastructure being put in place by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

He said: “Since the return to civil rule, much has been achieved in Lagos under the administrations of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and others and I enjoin everyone in the state to protect such public properties and support the current governor to achieve more.”

Emiyede, who also commiserated with Tinubu, the state government and others who lost properties and their loved ones, urged security agencies to diligently fish out arsonists and looters. Others in the delegation, who spoke in a similar vein, included Chief Lucky Oyakhire who stood in for Emiyede, South-South women leader, Mrs. Christine Emiko, and Chief Frank Akata.

Like this: Like Loading...