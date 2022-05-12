Metro & Crime

Lagos stops approval for structures above 3 floors in Ebute-Metta

Posted on

The Lagos State Government has ordered the immediate stoppage of approval for structures above three floors in Ebute-Metta East and West. The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, said this in a statement yesterday in Lagos. Salako said that the decision followed an audit of buildings in the area. He said that the low-lying nature of Ebute-Metta and its negative impact on some of the buildings most of which showed serious defects, made it mandatory for the government to apply special measures to save lives and property.

“The soil and topography, the low water level and effects as well as the inability of structures in this area to bear loads above three floors were considered in arriving at this decision,” Salako said. “The Lagos State Physical Plan- ning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) has been directed to henceforth stop taking applications for approval above three floors in the area. “To guarantee safety of lives and property by ensuring that we put a halt to lives being cut short by incidents of building collapse, the government has been compelled to invoke the relevant sections of the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law 2019, as amended, to address the crisis,” Salako said.

He called for understanding of stakeholders, stressing that the decision is in the best interest of the state. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state has recorded three incidents of building collapse across the Yaba, Ebute-Metta and Okota areas, with 15 lives lost in two separate events just this year alone.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

