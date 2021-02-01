Metro & Crime

Lagos stops Lagoon reclamation

Lagos State government has suspended all approvals in respect of land extension into the Lagoon on Banana Island and at Osborne Foreshore, Ikoyi.

 

The government, therefore, ordered the immediate cessation of all ongoing works, constructions, reclamations and other similar activities on account of extension approvals granted or being processed on Banana Island and at Osborne Foreshore, Ikoyi.

 

The government, in a statement jointly signed by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, and his counterpart in the Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Kabiru Ahmed Abdullahi (an architect), said it had noticed the increasing and continuing degradation of the Lagos shoreline as a result of indiscriminate illegal dredging, reclamation and land extensions into the Lagoon.

 

The statement said “of particular concern to the state government are the extensions being illegally carried out at Banana Island and Osborne Foreshore, Ikoyi”.

 

It added that such land reclamation and extension activities had resulted in gross violations of the Physical Planning Laws of the state and impinged on the ecosystem of the entire area.

 

The commissioners added that the indiscriminate illegal proliferation of dredging and reclamation practices had brought about serious distortion in the aesthetics of the shoreline with high potential for causing environmental degradation, which, according to them, is capable of producing dire consequences if unchecked.

