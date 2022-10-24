Metro & Crime

Lagos strengthens Fire Service with 62 firefighting equipment

The Lagos State Government has reinforced the firefighting capacity of the state Fire Service.

This was made known yesterday by the governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, through a public statement on his verified social media handle.

According to the governor in his single paragraph note, the state has taken delivery of a total of 62 fire fighting equipment, including fire engines and other support apparatus to empower the Lagos State Fire Department, “we took delivery of 62 brand new fire apparatuses, consisting of fire trucks and support vehicles,” he said.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (LSFRS) has 635 (Six Hundred and Thirty-Five) Operational Staff including Non-Uniform Staff from various fields.

In the event of a fire crisis, the Service can be reached on their emergency 767 or 112

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

