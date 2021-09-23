Lagos SWAN commends Sanwo-Olu after hosting invitational tourney

…as Dare charges Falcons to bounce back after shock defeat

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Lagos Chapter, has commended her Grand Patron, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for successful hosting of the maiden edition of Aisha Buhari Cup in Lagos. Lagos SWAN Chairman, Debo Oshundun, in a statement on Wednesday stated that the Governor deserved all the accolades for the wonderful ambience and the high standard set at the just ended championship.

“The match venue, Mobolaji Johnson Arena is one of the best stadia you can find in Africa at the moment, he said. “The Governor and the Lagos State Government have once again shown that they are a model in all sectors with the hosting of the tournament.” Meanwhile, Youth and Sports Development Minister, Sunday Dare, has challenged members of the Nigeria senior national Women’s football team- Super Falcons to learn from Tuesday’s loss to South Africa’s Banyana Banyana in the final game of the Aisha Buhari Cup and bounce back. The Nigerians were outclassed by their opponents 4-2 in the final game of the inaugural edition of the invitationaltournament against the expectations of many who had throngedtheMobolajiJohnsonArena, Onikan Stadium, Lagos to support them.

