Lagos SWAN congratulates Gafaar on reappointment

The leadership of the Lagos State Chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (Lagos SWAN) has commended the reappointment of Oluwatoyin Gafaar (Bolowotan) as the Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC). In a release signed by its Chairman, Debo Oshundun, the body declared the announcement as a call to finish the good works he started before his voluntary resignation weeks ago in line with the directive given to all political aspirants holding public office. “We welcome Gafaar back to the saddle he left a few months ago. Truth be told, his partnership with the chairman of the sports commission achieved a lot while he was in charge.

“The various renovations completed and others presently ongoing across many sports facilities in Lagos State speaks volumes of his drive and vision for standard sports infrastructure in the state. “During his tenure as the DG, Lagos hosted the Super Eagles after a very long time on their way to book their last African Cup of Nations ticket and played some World cup qualifiers matches before the team relocated to Abuja,” Oshundun said. Members of the most vibrant sports writing body in Africa also congratulated the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu for identifying excellence and rewarding resultoriented tenure with new responsibilities.

 

