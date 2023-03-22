Lagos SWAN congratulates Sanwo-Olu on re-election

The Lagos State chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria has congratulated its patron and the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, whose reelection was officially confirmed by the Independent National Electoral Commission in the wee hours of Monday. In a congratulatory message tothe Governor, theLagos Chapter’s Chairman, Debo Oshundun, on behalf of the executive and members said the resounding victory at the polls was a confirmation of hissterlingstewardshipanda mandate to continue building a greater Lagos. Oshundun commended Sanwoolu for his commitment to sports infrastructure courtesy of the construction of new sports facilities across Lagos- Mobolaji Johnson Arena, and rehabilitation of existing ones- Agege and Teslim Balogun stadium which has provided a platform for young people to develop their talents. “His Excellency has supported human development and rewarded retired and active athletes which underscores the priority given to a reward system that leaves nobody behind.

