Lagos SWAN Elections: Edoreh, Oyeleke, Oshundun endorse Tobe-Chukwu

The campaign team of Oluchi Tobe-Chukwu got a major boost at the weekend as two former chairmen of the Lagos State Chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Fred Edoreh, and Niyi Oyeleke together with the incumbent Chairman, Debo Oshundun, endorsed the candidature of the versatile broadcaster in her quest to become the Vice Chairman of the noble association.

 

The Lagos SWAN elections will hold on Friday, March 26, and the positions to be contested include; Chairman, Vice-Chairman, Secretary, Financial Secretary, Treasurer, Assistant Secretary and the Internal Auditor.

 

Edoreh during a social media post declared that Tobex, who is also the Media Officer of the Nigeria Women National soccer team, the Super Falcons, was a perfect candidate for the position considering her integrity, commitment and experience.

