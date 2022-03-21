Lagos SWAN Exco visit Fabio Lanipekun’s family

The Executive of Lagos Chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (Lagos SWAN) on Saturday paid a condolence visit on the widow of late Fabio Lanipekun. Led by its Chairman, Debo Oshundun the exco said the visit was necessary to associate with the family of one of the foremost sports journalists out of Nigeria. While condoling with the family,

Oshundun said, “Baba Fabio Lanipekun meant many things to many people who came across him. He was a repertoire of Nigerian sports history, a teacher, mentor, friend and father to many of us”.

“We are here to associate with the family and to tell them that they are not alone. The association will like to be fully involved in the burial plans as a mark of respect to our father”.

Speaking further, the association said amidst calls on the Federal Government to immortalise the late icon, the association will lead by example to preserve his legacy.

“As an association, we will lead by example and immortalise Baba Lanipekun so that generations unborn will hear his name and ask questions. When we firm up what we intend to do, we shall reach out to the family”.

