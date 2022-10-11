Sports

Lagos SWAN petitions Police, DSS, Lagos Assembly over intimidation

The Lagos State Chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (Lagos SWAN) has petitioned the Lagos State Commissioner for Police, CP Abiodun Alabi over the activities of Aaron Akerejola, Olatutu Oladunni, Oluwole Alakija and other unscrupulous elements parading themselves as the caretaker committee of the association despite an existing court order.

This move became imperative following alleged plans by Akerejola and his group to hold a sham election on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 in furtherance of their contempt of court and total disrespect for court Order. The association noted that any support from the Nigerian Police Force by way of providing personnel for such an illegal and unlawful gathering is clear breach of subsisting express order of court and would be tantamount to contempt of the court.

In a petition written on its behalf by Salami T. Agbaje Esq, the association said the latest attempt is a blatant disobedience of a binding mandatory order barring disputing parties from taking any step in the subject matter until October 17, 2022 delivered on July 27, 2022. This was sequel to a suit No. NICN/LA/165/2022 filed by Lagos SWAN pending before the Administrative Judge of National Industrial Court of Nigeria, Lagos Division, Honourable Justice M. N. Esowe between Adebowale Olajire Oshundun & Ors V. Aaron Akerejola, Olatutu Oladunni, Oluwole Alakija & Ors.

In the petition copied where the Director, Department of State Security (DSS), Lagos State Command, the Honourable Justice M.N Esowe, National Industrial Court, Ikoyi; Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Alusa; Assistant Inspector General, Zone 2, Onikan and the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Lagos SWAN, Lagos SWAN said the self-styled caretaker committee has continued to intimidate law abiding members of the association with the help of men of the NPF following the invasion and forceful takeover of the association’ secretariat on February 11, 2022 situated inside the National stadium, Lagos.

 

