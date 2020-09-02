Lagos SWAN pledges support for Anibeze after latest appointment

The Lagos State Chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria has pledged its unalloyed support to one of its members, Nneka Anibeze who was recently appointed as the Special Assistant on Media to the Honorable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

The Association led by Debo Oshundun lauded the appointment while describing her as an invaluable asset fully equipped to bring her professionalism and expertise to bear on her job. “This has really confirmed that the reward for excellence is more responsibilities. Nneka has over the years distinguished herself as a core professional who has continued to give everything to journalism and its growth in Nigeria.” He believes that the experienced garnered as Special Adviser to former Sports Minister, Barrister Solomon Dalung will be brought to bear on her new assignment.

“She is not a stranger when it comes to sensitive assignments like this. She has done it before, we have no doubt in her abilities to also excel working with Hajiya Farouq.” Oshundun lauded the Minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq, for settling for the best who is eminently qualified for the job as be hammered on Anibeze’s qualities. “Despite her achievements, she has continued to be a staunch member of the association and always ready to contribute her quota to Lagos SWAN,” Oshundun added.

