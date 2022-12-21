Sports

Lagos SWAN salutes newly-elected NOC PRO Nezianya

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Lagos State Chapter has congratulated the newly elected Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Tony Nezianya. The Chairman of Lagos SWAN, Debo Oshundun in a congratulatory message signed by him, said the election of Nezianya would bring back vibrancy into the public relations unit of NOC. “I must commend the delegate of NOC for electing Tony Nezianya who was a former Chairman of Lagos SWAN. “I believed that the election of Nezianya will bring back vibrancy into the public relations unit of NOC.

“The experiences, the new PRO of NOC gathered for over 30 years of practicing journalism and as a former head of the sports desk of the News Agency of Nigeria and also two times PRO of NOC will come in handy in managing the image of the body and strengthen the cordial relationship between sports writers and the NOC,” Oshundun said. The Lagos SWAN Chairman also congratulated other executive members of NOC elected at the elective Congress held in Jalingo, Taraba State on December 15. “I will also want to congratulate other elected executive members of NOC, led by Habu Gumel. “Electing Gumel for the record fifth time shows the confidence the Nigerian Olympic family has in him.

“We call on him to channel his wealth of experience and connections in the international sports federation to ensure more Nigerian sports administrators secure placements in the executive board of various international federations,” Oshundun said.

 

