Lagos SWAN strengthens ties with Lagos Sports Commission

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Lagos Chapter, on Tuesday paid a courtesy visit to the Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), Oluwatoyin Gaffar. The newly elected Executive led by its Chairman, Debo Oshundun said the visit was a step towards further strengthening the Association’s ties with the Lagos State Sports Commission. The Lagos SWAN Exco commended the LSSC for its developmental initiatives in driving sports in Lagos State while describing them as a worthy partner in progress. While speaking on the occasion, Oshundun thanked the Lagos State Government for the support rendered to the association which made his first term in office a success. “We are here to say thank you for what you have been doing for the association in the last three years. “I must tell you we really enjoyed the relationship with the sports commission and I am not too sure we have had it this good in the past. “Though, I’m not given to praising people but you and the Executive Chairman have always been there for us anytime we knock on your doors for any assistance for association.
