Lagos swears-in newly elected LG council chairmen

Muritala Ayinla

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has sworn-in the newly elected council chairmen of 57 Local Government and Local Council Development Areas in the state.

Speaking at the colourful ceremony, which held at the Lagos State House Alausa, the Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr Wale Ahmed, tasked the chairmen to sustain or even surpass the tempo of performance of previous administrations in their respective council areas.

Ahmed said: “We expect that the scope of delivery by this crop of honourable chairmen and vice chairmen, would cover all sectors and sub-sectors, in tune with the THEMES Agenda of our dear Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu.

“You are the third-tier of government and the closest to the grassroots. You have emerged only by the will and mandate of the electorates, it behoves on you to ensure that the electorates enjoy the dividends that true democracy brings.”

Detail later….

