Lagos tackling rising crime rate – Hamzat

Lagos State Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat says the government is decisively tackling escalating crime rates in the state. Hamzat, who spoke yesterday at the 31st Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria (CRAN) Annual Lecture and Awards 2022 in Ikeja, said that statistics as of March revealed that public concern about crime stood at 66.04 per cent. Revealing measures taken by the government to check escalating crimes, Hamzat, who was represented by a Director in the Ministry of Information and Strategy, Mr. Kayode Oyekanmi, added: “The general concern revolves around mugging, carjacking, one-chance and more recently abductions or kidnapping for ransom.

I am happy to note that our security architecture is structured to provide adequate and dynamic responses to all security threats, particularly in Lagos.” He stated that the provision of security was a function of the government that was fundamentally guaranteed by the Constitution.

 

