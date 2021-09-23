Lagos takes health insurance campaign to Badagry

The Lagos State Government yesterday took its health insurance campaign to Badagry and its environs. Speaking at the inauguration of another “ILERA EKO” divisional office within the General Hospital, Badagry, the General Manager, Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), Dr. Emmanuella Zamba, said the initiative was aimed at sustaining the promotion of affordable and quality health care service to attain the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in the state.

Represented by the Head, Business LASHMA, Mr Olatunji Rotimi, Zamba listed the benefits of ILERA EKO to include outpatient care for common ailments and conditions such as malaria, management of uncomplicated chronic diseases such as hypertension, diabetes and asthma.

She added that other benefits of the scheme include the treatment of HIV and tuberculosis, minor surgeries such as incision drainage, herniorrhaphy, appendectomy, pharmaceutical care, health promotion and diseases prevention. She said: “The annual premium of N40, 000, covers a family of six – Father, mother and four children below 18 years to receive quality healthcare at any Hospital of their choice under the Lagos State Health Scheme. The individuals can also enjoy the same benefits with the premium of N8, 500 annually.”

