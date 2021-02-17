Lagos targets 1.5m dogs for vaccination to curb rabies

Lagos State Government has said it would vaccinate no fewer than 1.5 million dogs in the next two weeks during its current free anti-rabies vaccination campaign in the state to prevent unwanted deaths. Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, stated this at a flag off vaccination campaign held at the palace of Oba Ayangburen of Ikorodu in the Ikorodu area of the state. She noted that as the pioneering state in the campaign exercise in the country, the vaccination exercise would take place for the next three years as it is imperative that vaccination campaign is held year-in year-out for the next three years in order for it to be effective among the dogs.

The Commissioner, therefore, urged pet owners as responsible residents to bring their dogs and cats for the vaccination exercise stressing that the State Government as a responsive government has made the exercise free of charge for the citizenry. Olusanya said: “I am highly delighted to be here today to declare open our anti-rabies campaign with the theme: “Say No to Rabies in the 21st Century in Lagos State. “Dogs, properly owned and kept provide us with great benefits of companionship, security, health and research amongst others.

“They, being the major source of transmitting the dreaded rabies disease when unvaccinated, it is therefore imperative as a responsible and responsive government under the able leadership of Mr. Governor, Babajide Sanwolu to champion the global goal of eradicating the disease which is majorly curtailed through deliberate annual vaccination of our pets. “With an estimated 1.5 million dogs in the State, I hereby enjoin all individuals, corporate organizations, communities to collaborate towards more responsible dog ownership to curb the strain of animals in the environment.

“We have seven Lagos State veterinary clinics and so many other private clinics out there. So it is critical that we take our pets to some of these centers to get them vaccinated as quickly as possible. “I urge you to ensure the registration and yearly vaccination of pets and other animals at the nearest government veterinary hospitals, clinics as well as government’s registered private animal health care centers at the clinic of their choice.”

