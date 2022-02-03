Lagos targets 100,000 students for Eko Digital Project

The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Education, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, yesterday said that the state government has concluded plans to equip over 100,000 pupils in 720 primary and secondary schools with Information Communication Technology (ICT), networking and other tech skills in 2022 through its Eko Digital Initiative. Wahab, who disclosed this at an interactive session with journalists in Lagos, said the aim was to prepare the schoolchildren for the ICT revolution, which he described as the Fourth Revolution. He explained that the Eko Digital programme is strategically placed to train and equip young students in Lagos State government primary and high schools with the knowledge, skills and technical know-how that would enable them to thrive in the technology space. He said over three hundred and forty-one thousand students in public and private schools have benefitted so far in the Eko Digital Project, while sixty thousand penultimate and final year students of higher institutions across the state benefited from the Job Initiative Lagos in the last two years.

